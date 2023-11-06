‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves highlights the strengths and weaknesses of final 3 ‘BB25’ houseguests: Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane

With Jag Bains having the sole vote to evict on last night’s episode of Big Brother, fan-favorite houseguest Felicia Cannon was left packing her bags after 96 days in the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles).

Leaving us with the final three contestants of Big Brother 25 — Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, and Bowie Jane — who will take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end.

With 25 seasons in the books, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to the finale of the beloved competition series, but what does she have to say about the final three houseguests of Big Brother 25?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie detailed the strengths and weaknesses of Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane, and her commentary was interesting (to say the least). Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Matt Klotz

Screengrab via CBS

According to the longtime host, “Matt’s biggest strength is his social game. Pretty much everyone loves him,” and we seriously could not agree more. After all, Felicia called him “the all-American guy that everybody loved” upon her eviction!

If that does not prove that he is well-liked within the jury house, we don’t know what does, but nonetheless, he still has a few weaknesses that might make it hard to win Big Brother 25.

“His weakness is trusting Jag too much and following what Jag wants. Plus, his number of wins is the lowest of the final three,” Julie continued before diving into Jag’s strengths and weaknesses.

Jag Bains

Screengrab via CBS

Julie had some extremely positive things to say about Jag, praising his impressive resume that has broken some of the hit competition show’s records.

“His strength is his resume! 7 POV wins? He broke a new record,” she gushed before diving into his biggest weakness.

The longtime Big Brother host continued passionately, “His weakness is that people in the jury may have respect for his comp skills, but do they, by and large, feel deep love or affection for him? Some are angry with him because they could never trust him.”

Bowie Jane

Screengrab via CBS

Last but certainly not least, definitely don’t count Bowie Jane out! Several Big Brother superfans think she has what it takes to bring home the $750,000 cash prize.

“Her strength is her 3 HOH wins, and they were all recent, so they are fresh in the minds of the jurors,” Julie gushed, in addition to the fact that she has never touched the block — how impressive is that?

On the other hand, “Her weakness is that she has no bonds with any of the jurors. No one there is close with her,” the longtime host continued, posing a problem that may cause her to fall short come finale night.

While it would be a joy to see any of the three remaining houseguests win Big Brother 25, who will take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end? Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus this Thursday (Nov. 9) to see for yourself — it will surely be a season finale to remember!