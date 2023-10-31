When is the ‘Big Brother 25’ finale and what time does it air?

The 100-day reality competition battle for $750,000 is nearly over as we rapidly approach the Big Brother 25 finale. On August 2, 16 contestants entered the house, and after weeks of strategizing, competing, and struggling for power, five houseguests remain.

Either Cirie Fields, Felicia Canon, Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, or Bowie Jane Ball will walk away on finale night with the grand prize and title of Big Brother champion.

The season is scheduled to wrap after 14 weeks, so circle Thursday, November 9 on your calendars. The finale is scheduled to play out through a two-hour special with a start time of 8 p.m. ET on CBS. However, with the repeated last-minute changes to Big Brother’s schedule this year, be sure to check your local listings ahead of Thursday night.

The finale will feature three competitors who duke it out for the last Head of Household of the season, and their spot in the final two. That means we have two more evictions to get to before November 9.

October 31 is a regular Power of Veto episode and on November 2, the cast will be whittled down from five to four. And on November 5, a special Sunday night live eviction episode will air when the final three players are determined.

Then, the final Tuesday episode of Big Brother 25 will feature a look back at the season and possibly part one of the three-part Head of Household competition, host Julie Chen Moonves told Parade. Finally, a Head of Household will be crowned on finale night, and they’ll have the power to choose who out of the other two will sit beside them and address the Jury.