Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on ‘Big Brother 25?’

It’s not first place, but the title is almost as prestigious — who won America’s Favorite Houseguest during Big Brother 25’s live finale on Nov. 10?

Since 2006, contestants from the CBS flagship series have had the opportunity to walk away from the reality competition show with an extra payday as the most beloved fan-favorite of their season. During Big Brother 7, Americans voted to award their favorite Juror $25,000 for the first time.

Big Brother 8, 9, and 10 also featured an America’s Favorite Juror vote. However, the opportunity shifted to America’s Favorite Houseguest to give the entire cast a chance to win at the end of Big Brother 11 in 2009. In Big Brother 23, the cash prize increased to $50,000 in conjunction with the grand prize and runner-up checks increasing to $750,000 and $75,000 respectively.

Before Big Brother 25 wrapped on Thursday night, eight men and eight women had earned the accolade as a mainline series houseguest. And before the curtains closed on season 25, host Julie Chen Moonves announced Cameron Hardin as this year’s America’s Favorite Houseguest.

As always, three names were revealed as the top three vote earners. Cameron joined the company of Big Brother 25 runner-up Matt Klotz, as well as four-time Survivor legend and The Traitors US winner Cirie Fields, who placed fifth overall. Regardless, the “Space Cowboy” headed home to Eastman, Georgia with a five-figure payday.

Cameron was a polarizing figure for those watching him day in and day out on the live feeds. But, because of his positioning in the house, Cameron also lived an underdog story, which was depicted in the episodes. Like Big Brother 25’s eventual winner, Jag Bains, Cameron was evicted pre-Jury but won his way back into the house. His game eventually ended on day 72 when he was re-evicted and joined the Jury as its first member.

Before his second chance came to a close in week 10, Cameron was the season’s most prolific competition winner. He ascended the Head of Household’s throne three times — including the week Jag was evicted but saved with Matt’s “Power of Invincibility” advantage — and he also notched two Power of Veto wins. He sat on the nomination block five times, including during four eviction nights.

Before America’s decision, a Reddit thread theorized that Cameron was in the running to win the fan-fueled vote, and his triumph shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone engaged with Big Brother 25 all season long. Besides week 1 and after he was evicted, the Space Cowboy was either in power or nominated, and he fought to keep his game alive for more than half the season.