‘Constantly stabbing me in the back’: Cirie Fields opens up about which ‘Big Brother 25’ houseguests are the biggest snakes

Well, there’s no love lost from Cirie Fields for her former Big Brother 25 houseguests.

The four-time Survivor castaway and winner of The Traitors US season 1 joined 16 other contestants in August as they moved into the Big Brother house in pursuit of a $750,000 grand prize. Secretly playing alongside her son, Jared Fields, Cirie ran the first half of the game with a tight-knit alliance.

But, her fortunes changed when her key ally, Izzy Gleicher, was evicted in week 6. Jared followed Izzy out the door soon after, and Cirie’s game shifted from being a favorite destined to cruise to the end, to an underdog with her back against the ropes. Still, she hung on for weeks without winning a competition.

Her game finally came to a close during the Nov. 2 live eviction episode. Cirie sat beside Felicia Cannon, someone she’s had an up-and-down relationship with, as part of the final five. Matt Klotz had won week 13’s Head of Household and his “Minutemen” ally Jag Bains secured the Power of Veto, which left Cirie and Felicia on the chopping block.

Considering Cirie a bigger threat than Felicia, Jag and Bowie Jane Ball voted out the reality star, and she joined the Jury as its fifth member.

Cirie took aim at every player left standing in the Big Brother 25 house

Parade’s Mike Bloom caught up with Cirie during her media rounds on Nov. 3. And she didn’t mince words when it came to the four players remaining in the house. Here’s what she had to say about her fellow contestants.

Felicia

Cirie and Felicia had an interesting relationship in Big Brother 25. They were the two oldest houseguests, and connected over their motherly dispositions. But they didn’t have the smoothest road. Cirie, 53, tried to evict Felicia — someone she professed her loyalty to — over Izzy during week 6, before the house flipped.

Never forgetting that, Felicia worked hard during week 12 to sink Cirie’s game with the likes of Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane. But, circumstances in the game kept them together — especially when they were on the outs with the trio last week.

In the interview, Cirie compared herself and Felicia’s 93-day relationship to Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, the two main characters of The Odd Couple, a sitcom that aired in the ’70s, before sharing her strong thoughts about the 63-year-old and how she affected her overall game.

“Felicia knew everything,” Cirie said. “And regardless of what experience I had, or what information I had from those experiences actually living them, Felicia still knew more about it than I did. So it was kind of like pick your poison. Do I want to fight this fight with Felicia over how I make my bacon that I’ve been making for 30 years? Or do I just want to let it go? Also, I felt like Felicia was constantly undermining me, constantly stabbing me in the back. And even with all of that, I still was a good friend to Felicia. And that’s kind of my downfall. Once we connect, I try to maintain that relationship, even sometimes to my detriment. And that’s what happened with Felicia and I.”

Bowie Jane

Another houseguest Cirie had a tumultuous relationship with was Bowie Jane. They were aligned through different named groups throughout the season, like “The Bye Bye B*tches” and “The Professors.” But, Bowie Jane ultimately chose to ride with Jag and Matt. And Cirie believes it’s because the two guys had power in the house and Bowie is a “breeze in the wind.”

“Because Bowie Jane is going to go wherever the power goes, and she’s going to fly wherever the wind takes her,” Cirie said. “Bowie Jane has really made no real decisions of her own. Like she says, in her own way, whatever the house wants. I would just confer with the house before I even spoke to Bowie Jane to know what she was gonna do.”

Bowie Jane has repeatedly said on the feeds that she felt bullied by Cirie and her crew and was constantly blindsided by them, which led her to join Jag and Matt.

Matt Klotz

Out of the four other houseguests left standing after week 13’s double eviction, Cirie’s closest game relationship was arguably with Matt. The two had garnered a mother-son-type bond through nearly the entire 93 days. And before the final five Head of Household, Matt told Cirie she wouldn’t touch the block if he won.

However, he did, and Cirie ultimately went home during his reign. Cirie said that because Matt “crumbles under pressure,” he allowed Jag’s influence to run his Head of Household. Calling him “strong and soft at the same time,” Cirie said she still had love for the Deaflympics gold medalist.

Another interesting point is that Cirie was privy to Matt’s desire to save Jag earlier in the game with his “Power of Invincibility” advantage. Jag was unanimously evicted during week 4, but Matt nullified it with the power. Cirie told Bloom that she wished she convinced Matt not to use it.

“If I pushed a little harder, if I came up with reasons why he shouldn’t save Jag, or even implied that other people were going to be taking a shot at him, that might have made things different,” Cirie said.

Now, hindsight is 20/20. At that point, no one would’ve guessed that Jag had the capacity to go on a competition run like he has. All in all, Jag won seven competitions in between the time Matt saved him and Cirie went home. And considering his tight alliance with Matt and Bowie, Jag’s enjoyed power since week 10.

Jag

Speaking about Jag, Cirie didn’t have much to say about the man who streamlined her eviction. In her goodbye videos, Jag took full credit for her sitting outside the house by saying he masterminded her exit. She subtly tipped her cap to Jag, but also likened him to a reptile.

“Snake, slithering, slimy,” Cirie said. “Genius, but a snake.”

Cirie now joins Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, and Blue Kim in the Jury house. And they’ll return on Nov. 9 alongside two more Jurors to crown the champion of Big Brother 25. Of course, it’ll remain unclear who Cirie votes for until finale night. If I had to guess by considering her words on the live feeds and in the interview, she’d likely vote for Matt over anybody. If he’s not sitting in the final two, but Felicia is, she would probably toss “Mama Fe” her vote. But, if it’s Jag and Bowie Jane together in the end, Jag will likely get her stamp of approval. I don’t see a world where Cirie chooses Bowie Jane as the Big Brother 25 winner.