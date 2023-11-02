Could Felicia Cannon actually shatter an unexpected ‘Big Brother’ record on ‘BB25?’

This article contains spoilers for Big Brother 25 through Nov. 1’s live feeds ahead of Thursday night’s live eviction episode.

Less than 10 days remain in the battle for Big Brother 25‘s crown and the $750,000 grand prize that comes with it, with 63-year-old Felicia Cannon still standing.

12 houseguests have fallen, and one more will join them on Nov. 2’s live eviction episode. If it’s not Felicia, then she’ll have a one-in-four chance of breaking a Big Brother US record. By winning the 100-day reality competition war, she’ll become the oldest to win a season of CBS’s flagship series.

And it’d be a record that’s shattered by nearly 20 years in age.

“Evel” Dick Donato holds the current title — he was 44 years old when he played Big Brother 8 in 2007 alongside his daughter, Daniele, who was 20 at the time. With some help from the “America’s Player” twist, Evel Dick and Daniele sat in the final two seats and were grilled by the Jury. In the end, Dick won by defeating his daughter via a 5-2 vote.

16 years have passed since then, and 16 more hopefuls have won a season of the mainline series. But, virtually all of them were in their 20s when they cashed the six-figure check. The second oldest houseguest next to Dick to win was Mike “Boogie’ Malin, who came out on top of Big Brother’s first All-Stars season. He turned 36 while competing during season 7.

So, if Cirie Fields is evicted on Thursday night, Felicia must ultimately outlast Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and Bowie Jane Ball to dethrone Evel Dick.

And that goes for Bowie Jane as well.

Although she’s pretending to be in her mid-30s, Bowie celebrated her 46th birthday earlier this month. Bowie Jane nearly made our list breaking down “The 10 oldest houseguests in ‘Big Brother US’ history.” Felicia is the second oldest contestant to live inside the Big Brother house with the first being season 10’s Jerry MacDonald, who was 75 when it aired in 2008.

We’re at the tail end of week 14. Matt won Head of Household after Oct. 26’s double eviction, and he nominated Felicia and Cirie for eviction. His “Minutemen” ally Jag snagged the Power of Veto, and during the Veto ceremony, Jag announced he was keeping them on the block. Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane — a trio that’s been working closely together for weeks — made it clear from the start of this week that they wanted Cirie out.

And that hasn’t changed (at the time of writing). If nothing changes, Felicia will have the opportunity to win her second Head of Household of the season while securing a spot in the final three. Felicia’s facing an uphill climb considering the other three have her outgunned in the upcoming competitions. However, if the 63-year-old silences “The Mafia,” the record-breaking feat will be even sweeter.