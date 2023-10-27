Cirie Fields notches highly impressive accomplishment after surviving the double eviction this week on ‘Big Brother 25’

This article contains spoilers for Big Brother 25 through Oct. 26’s live, double-eviction episode.

Survivor legend and The Traitors US winner Cirie Fields made her grand entrance on the first night of Big Brother 25 as the season’s 17th houseguest. Nearly 90 days later, she’s still standing.

Outlasting her key alliance members, including her son Jared Fields and Izzy Gleicher, whom she essentially adopted over the course of 44 days, Cirie is one of five houseguests remaining to vie for the $750,000 grand prize.

Oct. 26’s episode marked the second double eviction of Big Brother 25, and it spelled the end of Blue Kim and America Lopez’s games. And by surviving the night, Cirie improved her already impressive reality competition stats.

All in all, the 53-year-old surgical director has appeared on six seasons of major reality competition franchises — four seasons of Survivor, one stint on The Traitors US, and now, Big Brother. And incredibly, she’s made it to the end game in five of her six appearances.

Barring her early boot on Survivor’s 20th season, Heroes vs. Villains, Cirie has used her social game to propel her into the top six of every other show she’s been a part of. For a reality television career that’s spanned nearly two decades and three franchises, it’s a feat that no one else has accomplished.

In her first Survivor stint, season 12’s Panama, Cirie came in fourth. Then, she placed second when she returned for season 16’s Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites. She was the third ousted from Heroes vs. Villains but when she came back for season 34’s Game Changers, Cirie lasted until the final six when everyone else and their grandma had an advantage or Hidden Immunity Idol, which led to her automatic ousting.

Although she never captured the $1 million check on Survivor, she finally earned the respect of a reality competition show winner when she appeared on Peacock’s The Traitors US earlier in 2023. And with the triumph, she cashed a $250,000 check.

The last part of the article contains spoilers from the live feeds post-Thursday’s episode.

Will Cirie’s Big Brother game end at the final five?

Continuing her less-than-impress competition abilities — a staple of her Survivor career — Cirie lost the final five Head of Household. Instead, Matt Klotz captured the private suite’s key for the first time.

And although she’s maintained a close relationship with the 27-year-old Deadlympics gold medalist, it appears (at the time of this writing) that she’ll be sitting on the block next to Felicia Cannon come the nomination ceremony.

Although Matt wants Felicia eliminated this round of play, his alliance members Jag Bains and Bowie Jane Ball are toying with the idea of evicting Cirie. How will it play out, and will Cirie become a two-franchise queen? We’ll find out soon enough!