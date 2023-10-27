Who won Head of Household this week on ‘Big Brother 25?’

Who is living large in the private suite this week?

This article contains spoilers for Big Brother 25‘s episode on Oct. 26 and the live feeds that followed later that night.

The dust has settled from Thursday night’s double eviction, and week 13’s Head of Household has been officially crowned on Big Brother 25. Here’s what happened.

Day 86 brought the end to two houseguests during the jammed-pack hour-long episode on CBS. First, Blue Kim’s game came to a crashing halt after she was blindsided by last week’s Head of Household, Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains, and his “Minutemen” ally, Matt Klotz. She was unanimously evicted over American Lopez four votes to zero.

Then, the six remaining hopefuls vying for $750,000 prepared themselves for a week’s worth of Big Brother to be determined by the end of the show’s timeslot.

While Jag sat on the sidelines ineligible to compete, Bowie Jane Ball, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, America, and Matt battled for the Head of Household. Bowie Jane bested them all in a memory competition, and immediately nominated Felicia and America to sit in the eviction chairs. Matt then won the Power of Veto and kept Bowie Jane’s nominees the same, which led to America walking out the front door by a 3-0 unanimous vote.

The live show came to a close, and a little while later, Jag, Matt, Cirie, and Felicia faced off for the private suite’s key. And when the feeds returned later Thursday night, Matt was revealed as the new Head of Household.

Matt will have to nominate players for the first time

Although his main ally Jag has enjoyed the good life as the Head of Household twice, day 86 marked Matt’s first time in the driver’s seat. And with only five players remaining, his options are limited.

He’s established a final-three alliance with Jag and Bowie, but he’s also nurtured a bond with Cirie that’s lasted since the beginning of the 100-day competition. According to Thursday night’s live feeds, Jag and Bowie Jane expect Matt to nominate Cirie and Felicia, and the trio discussed the latter as the main target.

But, Jag and Bowie Jane later spoke in private about shifting their crosshairs onto Cirie — someone they know Matt is close with.

Regardless, don’t be surprised to see Cirie and Felicia sitting on the block together again after the nomination ceremony wraps this weekend.

This real question is whether or not Matt will take a shot at Jag this week.

As we saw in the Oct. 26 episode, Matt told Cirie he was considering the idea of eliminating Jag before the finale. If Jag doesn’t win the Power of Veto, there’s a chance Matt flips on Jag and removes one of the two women from the block.

But, does Matt have the will to backstab his key ally at this stage in the game? We’ll see later this week!