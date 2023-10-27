Who was evicted this week on ‘Big Brother 25?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother 25 and week 12’s eviction episode, which aired on CBS on Oct. 26.

This week’s live Big Brother 25 show spelled the end of two players’ games as the second double eviction of the season descended onto the house and cut the contestants from seven to five.

From having his eviction nullified on day 30 to becoming the biggest competition threat remaining, Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains held all the power this week. He was the Head of Household and Power of Veto holder, which kept his original two nominees, Blue Kim and America Lopez, on the block come eviction night.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed to the suspecting houseguests that day 86 would mark the end of two players’ journeys. The first person to head to the Jury house was Blue, who received all four eviction votes. Blue was Jag’s main target, and winning the Veto solidified her fate. However, Blue told Julie in her exit interview that she didn’t know her former BFF and the rest of the house were targeting her until just before the show went live.

Once Blue left out the front door, the final six prepared themselves for a week’s worth of gameplay condensed into a half hour. And unfortunately for America, by the time the live show wrapped, her game met its end.

Cirie Fields, Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane Ball, and America all battled in a memory competition while the outgoing Head of Household — Jag — sat on the sidelines, and after facing Matt in the tie-breaker, Bowie Jane snagged the key for the second time in Big Brother 25.

Bowie Jane, who has been working closely with Jag and Matt, stuck to her word and threw Felicia and America onto the block. Then, the entire cast raced for the Power of Veto in a game that had them finding balls and dropping them into a cylinder. And just like the last double eviction, Matt secured the golden necklace.

Although America gave Matt an impassioned plea, Matt, Bowie Jane, Jag, and Cirie had a quick meeting in the bathroom and he chose to keep the nominations the same. There had been talks this week about taking out Felicia next, but the “Minutemen” — Jag and Matt — continued their mission of eliminating the next biggest competition threat.

Cirie, Matt, and Jag each took a turn in the Diary Room to say America’s name, and the 27-year-old medical receptionist was ultimately sent to Jury to join Blue, Cameron Hardin, and her showmance, Cory Wurtenberger.

With only five players remaining, finale night is around the corner. Will Matt and Jag continue to steamroll the house, or will one of the three women take a shot at the Minutemen? We’ll find out soon enough.