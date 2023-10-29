Who won Power of Veto this week on ‘Big Brother 25?’

This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 25 live feeds that have played out since Oct. 26’s double eviction episode – the most recent episode to air on CBS.

With only five players remaining in the Big Brother 25 house, securing competition wins is more crucial than ever — and now we’re in the part of the game where the Power of Veto can be just as important as the Head of Household.

Thursday night’s double eviction led to Blue Kim and America Lopez’s exit while Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane Ball, Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains, and Matt Klotz were left standing.

The live episode closed with a snippet of Cirie and Matt privately discussing the upcoming Head of Household comp, with the latter saying he’d never nominate the four-time Survivor legend for possible elimination.

The live episode wrapped and a little while later, Cirie, Felicia, Matt, and Jag dueled for the house’s top spot while Bowie Jane — the evening’s outgoing Head of Household — remained on the sidelines. After the dust settled (we still don’t have all the information about how the competition went down), Matt was wearing the Head of Household key for the first time.

Matt has been working closely in a trio with Jag and Bowie Jane, and he’s remained locked in his “Minutemen” final-two deal with Jag. So, later that night, the three established that Cirie and Felicia would go up on the block together.

Matt eventually broke the news to Cirie. But, he also told her that if the Power of Veto was used, it’d be the perfect time to take a shot at Jag — something he’s shown interest in doing before but it’s unclear if he’d actually follow through.

Later, Cirie and Felicia saw their photos pop up on the memory wall during the nomination ceremony, marking the second time they’ve sat in the eviction chairs together.

However, everyone in the house knew that nothing was set in place until the Power of Veto was contended for.

Who won week 13’s Power of Veto?

Since only five houseguests are still on a campaign for the $750,000 grand prize, everybody played in the Power of Veto competition Saturday afternoon.

And a few different scenarios could’ve played out depending on who won.

For example, if Cirie snagged the first victory of her Big Brother run, she would’ve come off the block and Matt would’ve been forced to nominate either Jag or Bowie Jane — same if Felicia won. But, if his key alliance members were victorious, the nominations would likely stay the same.

And if Matt won, he’d be forced to decide if he was taking a shot at Jag or Bowie Jane, his biggest threats in the house in terms of competition prowess.

Well, when the feeds returned after the Veto competition, Jag appeared wearing the golden necklace. He notched his sixth Power of Veto win on Big Brother 25 and his eighth victory overall.

Jag is more than likely to keep Matt’s nominations the same. He recently made a secret final-two pact with Bowie Jane, and if Jag removed one of Matt’s nominees, she’d be the only available player to take their spot.