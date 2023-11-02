Here’s who could win America’s Favorite Houseguest on ‘Big Brother 25,’ according to Reddit

While at some points it’s felt like the 100-day battle to win Big Brother 25 would never end, we’ve finally hit the final stretch. And although someone will be crowned champion on Nov. 9, another sought-after title will be up for grabs as well, and that’s America’s Favorite Houseguest.

17 hopefuls joined season 25’s cast, along with four-time Survivor player and The Traitors US winner Cirie Fields, and they moved into the house on Aug. 2. Fast forward around 14 weeks, and 12 have left the reality competition game.

This season introduced the Big Brother community to several characters and personalities, but only one can walk away with the extra $50,000 check. And judging by a Reddit post, a handful of contestants are in the mix. A user who goes by Depo234 on the platform posed the “Who will win” America’s Favorite Houseguest question on the r/BigBrother Subreddit.

They pitched five names as frontrunners: Cirie, Cameron Hardin, Felicia Cannon, America Lopez, and Cory Wurtenberger. These houseguests being in the mix was also the consensus in the post’s comments.

“Cirie is Cirie, not much else to say there,” they wrote. “She already has a massive fan base and she’s been one of the main characters and driving forces behind this season’s trajectory.”

The user also compared Cameron to Big Brother 14’s Frank Eudy. They were two players who were targeted early as competition threats, and they both notched several victories until their demise. All in all, the “Space Cowboy” won three Head of Households and two Power of Vetos before his second eviction ultimately stuck, and he joined the Jury as its first member on day 72. Cameron was generally disliked by live feeders during his stint in the house, but in the episodes, he was mostly portrayed as an underdog fighting for his life every week that he didn’t have power.

Then you have Felicia, the season’s oldest houseguest at 63. Like Cirie, Felicia is still on the hunt for the $750,000 grand prize. Felicia’s Diary Room sessions are arguably the best this season’s offered with her witty one-liners and no-BS attitude. She’s been a positive light in the house, and considering she’s been on the block more than anybody, she likely be in the top three for America’s Favorite Houseguest — at worst.

Lastly, you have Big Brother 25’s key showmance, Cory and America. Cory went out on day 79 and America followed him to Jury a week later after falling victim to the double eviction on day 86. But, before they left, they shook up the game in a big way.

Cory and America are credited with two massive moves this season. First, they flipped the vote to save Felicia over Izzy Gleicher in week 6, which was a game-changing decision considering Izzy, Cirie, and Jared Fields were running the house. Then, during week 7’s double eviction, Cory won Head of Household and nominated Jared alongside his showmance, Blue Kim.

Cory’s nomination eventually led to Jared being evicted that night.

Although America never won a challenge, she was actively strategizing alongside Cory and the other houseguests. The couple provided some fun moments and entertaining Diary Rooms. But, considering they had similar games, they may end up splitting their fans’ votes, and neither of them will cash the $50,000.

Regardless, we’ll find out who wins America’s Favorite Houseguest next week!