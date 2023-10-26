Who was voted out of ‘Survivor 45’ this week?

This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of Survivor 45, which aired on Oct. 25 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The first four castaways eliminated on Survivor 45 were original members of the Lulu tribe. But, on day 11, the streak finally broke.

With the 14 remaining players aware that the merge was around the corner, solidifying alliances was paramount for the three swapped tribes. And in the end, Brandon “Brando” Meyer didn’t make the cut.

What happened to Brando and the rest of the cast? Let’s get into episode 5’s “I Don’t Want to Be the Worm.”

Lines were drawn and blurred on Reba, Belo, and Lulu

Let’s break down the pre-Immunity Challenge dynamics on each tribe during episode 5.

Reba

The episode opened up back on Reba’s beach after Sean Edwards pleaded to his tribemates to vote him out of the game. Sifu, J. Maya, and Julie took pity on the checked-out castaway and obliged while Dee stuck with the plan to blindside Sifu by writing the martial artist’s name down.

Bewildered about the rogue vote, Sifu confronted the women at camp who all maintained that they voted for Sean.

The next morning, he continued the mission of preserving his game, leaning into the suspicion the others had of him holding a Hidden Immunity Idol. Sifu revealed in a confessional that he had spent the past few days making a fake Idol, and he went on to tell his tribemates that he planned to use it and save himself at the next Tribal Council.

Dee, Julie, and J. Maya knew that because there were only four players left, Sifu using an Idol at Tribal Council would spell the end of one of their games. J. Maya later told Dee and Julie she felt Sifu was sussing her thinking she was the one who voted for him. So, she concocted a plan to make Sifu feel like she was on the outs and was going home at their next Tribal Council, all to make Sifu comfortable enough to not use his Idol while the women wrote his name down instead.

Julie and Dee, a tight duo from the start, liked the idea but also played around with the idea of cutting J. Maya anyway.

Lulu

We didn’t get as much from Lulu as the other two tribes, but a few things happened in this episode for the yellow squad. First, Jake O’Kane briefly passed out for the second time this season. He was worried that Survivor’s medical team would pull him from the game even though he was feeling fine and had performed well in the challenges. Luckily for him, they never did.

Kaleb Gebrewold then showed off his social chops by building individual relationships with everybody on the tribe, including Katurah Topps who was caught looking for a Hidden Immunity Idol.

And we also got the next chapter of the seemingly one-sided war between Katurah and Bruce Perreault. Once again, Bruce’s personality grated on Katurah. But this time, we also saw him boss Kaleb around, something the Canadian noted in a confessional while pointing to the idea of eliminating Bruce sooner rather than later.

Belo

Just like the last episode, the five Belo players continued their battle for control of the tribe. With Austin Li Coon and Drew Basile representing old Reba, Brando and Kendra McQuarrie coming from the original Belo, and Emily Flippen being one of two remaining ex-Lulus, a scramble to win over Emily to create a trio ensued between the two duos.

However, we also saw Brando attempt to build a “nerd’ alliance with Drew, which the 23-year-old grad student met with a hard no. Because of that, Brando placed Drew squarely in his crosshairs and warned Kendra of the imminent war.

Advantages entered the game after the Immunity Challenge, and Brando was served his walking papers

The three tribes competed for Immunity as well as a fish feast. And after traversing a classic-style obstacle course, Lulu and Reba knocked down all of their targets with a slingshot first, sending Belo to their first Tribal Council.

A representative from each tribe was then chosen to go on a “journey.” Austin, J. Maya, and Kellie Nalbandian were met with the task and after climbing to the top of a mountain, the exhausted and starving survivors were faced with a decision that came down to a majority vote. They could either eat sandwiches or snag an advantage.

Although Austin wanted to eat, the two women chose the latter option.

They were each given an amulet that would — when played together — turn into some sort of advantage depending on how many were left in the game (three amulets: extra vote, two amulets: steal a vote, one amulet: Immunity Idol).

Austin later rejoined his Reba crew ahead of Tribal Council, and he walked onto the beach that had a clear line drawn into the sand. Brando and Kendra were eyeing Drew while Drew was campaigning to eliminate Kendra, and Emily was figuring out which duo to go with. Like episode 4, Emily appeared more eager to work with Austin and Drew. But, she was having difficulty trusting Drew courtesy of a lie dropped by Brando.

Earlier, Brando approached Drew and offered him his Shot in the Dark to prove his loyalty and willingness to vote out Kendra. He then later told Emily it was Drew who approached him, which caused Emily’s trust in Drew to wane. Drew attempted damage control with Emily, but it was clear he needed Austin to patch things up instead.

So, Austin revealed to Emily (and Drew) that he received the amulet, information he left out when telling the entire tribe about the journey.

That was seemingly enough to win Emily over. Reba headed to Tribal Council to axe the fifth contestant from Survivor 45. At the urn, Austin sacrificed his vote to extend the life of his Hidden Immunity Idol, and then he used the goodwill advantage Kaleb gifted him to revive his vote — which was critical.

As expected, Kendra and Brando jotted Drew’s name down. But, Emily sided with Austin and Drew, and with a 3-2 spread, Brando was blindsided and Kendra was left shocked.

“Playing Survivor is absolutely unbelievable, and I got to meet all of these amazing people and learn so much about myself,” Brando said in his farewell interview. “I can push myself to the limits that I never thought I could. And as someone who wasn’t the most social kid growing up, being out here with a bunch of strangers learning about them and just being vulnerable is something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

With 13 players left vying for the $1 million grand prize, the game is about to go into overdrive. According to the upcoming scenes shared from episode 6, the tribes will merge and the individual portion of Survivor 45 will begin.