Is the Amulet advantage in ‘Survivor 45’ really an advantage?

The following article contains spoilers for Survivor 45 through episode 5, which aired on CBS on Oct. 25.

The Amulet advantage has once again made its way into Fiji, but is that a good or bad thing for the three contestants on Survivor 45 who obtained them, let alone the other remaining castaways?

It was called a “dangerous twist” when it was first introduced onto the reality competition show during Survivor 42 — which absolutely rings true.

First, let’s go through who has them this season and how the Amulets work.

After the Immunity Challenge in episode 5, Belo’s Austin Li Coon, Reba’s Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha, and Lulu’s Kellie Nalbandian were selected to embark on a “journey” together. They arrived on another island in the archipelago and after hiking to the top of a hill, they were faced with a choice.

They could either enjoy a sandwich and head back to camp, or they could snag an Amulet. Although Austin wanted to eat, the two women chose the Amulets, and the majority dictated the decision.

The Amulets have three different advantages linked to them, and an advantage can only be activated if they’re used together. Here’s the kicker: the advantages get more powerful when the number of Amulets in the game decreases. If there are three remaining, the trio can use them to receive an extra vote. If there are two left, they can be used to steal a contestant’s vote.

And if there’s only one Amulet still in the game, then it becomes a Hidden Immunity Idol — the ultimate advantage.

The Amulet incentivizes backstabbing, which could prematurely end some of their campaigns for $1 million

There is a glaring issue with the Amulet advantage — it can act as the catalyst for a blindside or betrayal. From what we’ve seen, the three castaways chosen for the journey aren’t working together. For example, when Austin and J. Maya were on the original Reba tribe together, the latter was on the outs of his four-person alliance with Drew Basile, Julie Alley, and Dianelys “Dee” Valladares.

This was also the first time Austin and Kellie spent any time together. And that goes for Kellie and J. Maya — they’ve never shared a beach.

The three separate tribe members have all built stronger bonds with other castaways. But, now they’re going to be intrinsically linked because of the opportunity of receiving an extra vote that they must share? I don’t think so.

The obvious play is attempting to strengthen the Amulet in their possession, and that’s what Austin said he intends to do. Don’t get me wrong, an extra vote or stealing a vote can turn the tide of a Tribal Council. But, because of the three players holding the Amulets, it’s likely much more enticing for them to turn the Amulet into a Hidden Immunity Idol.

To do so, they’ll need the other two out of the game, and the sooner the better, as the Amulets are only active until six players remain in the game. Although the Amulet was packaged as an advantage, don’t be surprised if it becomes some of the players’ kryptonite and they’re taken out because they chose it over a sandwich.

So, is the Amulet advantage actually an advantage? Well, yes it is. But only for the castaway(s) who plays their cards right.