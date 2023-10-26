Just how good a Pokémon player is ‘Survivor 45’ contestant Drew Basile?

Sure, we all wanna be the very best at something, but only a few lucky contestants are chosen each year to compete on Survivor. And this year, two Pokemaniacs made the cut, with Brando Meyer and Drew Basile’s conversation about the game leaving fans as excited as if a shiny Pokemon had appeared in the tall grass.

While we get to know quite a bit about the Survivor contestants through the show itself and the interviews surrounding it, many viewers have been wondering whether Drew is a full-blown Pokémon Master, or just another Jr. Trainer you’d meet on the first route of the game, and kick the crap out of.

So what is Drew Basile’s competitive Pokémon record?

The sad truth of the matter? We don’t know. This is mostly because according to the extraordinary competitive Pokémon database Limitless VGC, there are no notable placements for a player going by the name Drew Basile. This means that even if he has competed or even done well at the tournament level, he has never managed to crack the top cut of those events. Thus, his win and loss records, alongside the teams of Pokémon he chose to use, are likely still his private information, unless he chooses to share it with the world.

Unfortunately, he may not find future success either, as his competitive future has been put in jeopardy by Survivor itself. On the show, he mentioned he used hacked Pokémon, which is strictly against the rules, and has resulted in players being disqualified from competition.

Basile himself seemed to realize the error of mentioning it at all. “Survivor rlly just exposed I hack my Pokémon,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. His only hope is that Officer Jenny might let him off the hook, or that Nintendo isn’t watching too closely. But considering how weirdly intense the company is with regard to competitive rules for all of their video games… Sorry, Drew, you might have to get into Digimon now, instead.