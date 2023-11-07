How does the ‘Big Brother’ final 3 work?

The following article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 25 live feeds since Nov. 5’s live episode.

It’s been 14 weeks of wheeling, dealing, and competing on Big Brother 25, and by the end of Nov. 5’s eviction, only three houseguests were left standing. So, how does the reality competition show’s final phase work?

Either Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, or Bowie Jane Ball will be $750,000 richer on Nov. 9 when one of them is crowned season 25’s champion. But, there’s only room for two of them to address the Jury.

When the game shifts to the final three, the week-to-week structure is overhauled. In a typical round of play, the houseguests first battle to become the Head of Household (HoH) while the outgoing HoH sits on the sidelines. And then later, the Power of Veto is up for grabs for a select few contestants. After the Veto ceremony, one of the two nominees is evicted from the house.

With only three players remaining and finale night days away, the Power of Veto is scrapped — the golden necklace is no longer in play. Instead, Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane will compete for the Head of Household in a three-part skirmish.

And although Bowie Jane was the final four HoH, she’s eligible to play for the last Head of Household of Big Brother 25.

The three have already played in the first part (I’ll reveal who won later in this article). The winner automatically earned themselves a spot in the third part of the final HoH, which will play out during the live finale.

The other two are set to compete in part two. And the winner of that competition will meet the first part’s victor in part three. That means whoever loses both parts one and two cannot win the final Head of Household.

The two others will duke it out in part three, and whoever wins the competition becomes the most powerful houseguest of the season. They take over the HoH throne for the final time of the season. And unlike every other round of play, the final three Head of Household has the power to cast an eviction vote. Not only that, they’re the only ones to do so. The two losers will sit in the eviction chairs and the Head of Household will choose who moves forward with them and who suffers the fate of Big Brother 25’s final evictee and Jury member.

The eviction will take place after the final Head of Household is determined. And whoever is left standing will go on to answer the Jury’s questions, and after that, the final vote will take place — the seven-person Jury will decide who walks away with the money.

Matt has already punched his ticket to part three by winning part one, and either Jag or Bowie Jane will join him by winning part two.