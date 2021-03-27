BioShock Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

Netflix’s insatiable desire to continue churning out high profile original content has seen them dive headfirst into video game adaptations, despite the genre still struggling to achieve any consistency in terms of critical and commercial success.

In the last few months alone, the streamer has announced an animated Tomb Raider in addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 and Splinter Cell shows already in the works, a live-action Resident Evil series and animated companion Infinite Darkness, ambitious plans for multiple Assassin’s Creed and Sonic the Hedgehog projects, not to mention further efforts based on Beyond Good and Evil and Final Fantasy, as well as acquiring the rights to Rawson Marshall Thurber’s take on The Division, which has Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain set to star.

If that wasn’t enough, a new rumor is now claiming that the platform is also looking to resurrect the abandoned plans for BioShock, with the popular console series set to be the subject of a new show. There’s not much been made available in terms of further details, but it certainly fits Netflix’s remit of tackling recognizable video game properties and refitting them to appeal to its 200 million subscribers.

Of course, Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was attached to the planned BioShock movie for years, but it was eventually canceled due to budgetary concerns over mounting a $200 million R-rated blockbuster that didn’t come with any guarantees that it would appeal to more casual audiences. Netflix don’t have to worry about such issues given the company’s seemingly bottomless pit of cash and constantly expanding customer base, though, so it makes total sense in this regard for the world’s biggest streaming service to finally bring BioShock to life.