Blac Chyna under police investigation following hotel altercation

Influencer and reality TV star Blac Chyna is under police investigation after allegedly forcing a woman to stay in her hotel room after a party.

According to The Sun, the star of Rob & Chyna reportedly invited some people to her room at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento, and things got a little out of control.

Partygoer Ron Knighton said, “Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing, and the energy in the suite was real good.”

However, according to the report, things changed when Chyna became angry over something and the party’s “vibe” changed quickly.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the fuck up’ or she’d beat both our asses. The vibe immediately changed, so at that point, we thought it was best to leave,” Knighton said, “but when I went to walk out, she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

Chyna allegedly kept the woman hostage for about 20 minutes, despite the fact that the friend was “crying and shouting.”

“We aren’t staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?” Knighton yelled in a video of the incident.

When the two finally make it to the elevator, Knighton tells his friend, “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.”

The friend continues to sob in the video apologizing and saying, “she’s so rude,” in reference to Chyna.

The video is fairly bizarre. Take a look below.

#BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation pic.twitter.com/CmoTGcab4r — Dee Rob 🌻 (@Yesthatsdee_) December 9, 2021

Page Six spoke to The Sacramento Police Department and confirmed the disturbance happened around 3am on Nov. 27 and that they were made aware of it on Nov. 29.

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said. “The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the investigation remains active.”

Lynne Ciana, Chyna’s attorney, said Chyna did nothing wrong and that the story is untrue.

“This story is false. This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna. We are very thankful that video evidence has allowed us to disprove past false allegations of assault & battery by her then fiancé Rob Kardashian, a false accusation of assault with a deadly weapon, and now this false charge. The video being circulated on social media shows that Blac Chyna did not hold anyone against their will.”

Ciana said the media focuses too much on Chyna’s partying and not enough on the positive things she does for the community.

“In the meantime, we request that the media focus on Blac Chyna’s positive impact in this world, rather than focusing exclusively on these sensationalistic and false accusations. For example, this past Tuesday, Blac Chyna was with Paula Abdul and hundreds of aspiring singers at an UpLive event in downtown Los Angeles to support the aspiring singers’ nascent music careers. Where is the media’s coverage of that amazing event?”

Chyna rose to prominence as a stripper at Miami’s famous King of Diamonds club. Drake shouted her out in a song, and from there, she appeared in a number of magazines and eventually made it to TV.

“Call up King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’ll be worth the flight / I be at my table stackin’ dollars till the perfect height,” Drake rapped on the track “Miss Me” from Thank Me Later.