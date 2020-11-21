Black Lightning Fans Are Furious Over The Show Ending

This Friday, we learned that yet another Arrowverse series is coming to an end. Black Lightning will conclude on The CW following its upcoming fourth season. Following Arrow wrapping up after eight seasons at the beginning of the year, and Supergirl announced to finishing with season 6, DC fans have had enough of saying goodbye to their favorite shows in 2020. Here are just some of the heartbroken, frustrated and furious responses going around online to the news.

I’m going to miss Black Lightning.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vUddcrJuU3 — Screw You Reviews (@McSincere4000) November 21, 2020

My face when I heard that they are canceling #BlackLightning after they are done with season 4 pic.twitter.com/nKRUJgmFLO — Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) November 20, 2020

Honestly I have so many angry thoughts but I don’t think I’m even going to speak on them until I calm down… #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/rkcfvQUb6q — Daren/INFOTEX 🏳️‍🌈 #BLM (@INFOTEXYT) November 20, 2020

With two series ending since “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, folks are criticizing The CW for rendering its exciting reboot of the Arrowverse redundant.

I’m extremely upset that #BlackLightning is ending after season 4. This is too much. I thought the whole point of the merging rather meant, more episodes and more crossovers! pic.twitter.com/68TMNXLzmG — Ghostkid31 (@Ghostkid77) November 21, 2020

At this point. What is arrowverse? Ollie died and made Earth-Prime with all the heroes together. Only for Supergirl and Black Lightning to end. pic.twitter.com/o9tulCpnuk — Rayna (@mariethesea) November 21, 2020

The League will be looking very different next time they get together.

With #BlackLightning announcing that it’s ending after Season 4, this scene literally becomes more and more pointless😭😭The #Arrowverse finally set up the Justice League only for half of them to leave the next year😭 pic.twitter.com/aCMzfctMJ5 — Sideswipe’s A Boss (@sideswipe_boss) November 20, 2020

What’s more, Black Lightning was an important and rare entry in the comic book TV genre thanks to its predominantly Black cast and Black creatives behind the scenes. So many are disappointed The CW is pulling the plug on it before it gets to its fifth year.

Bad news. Here to support the #BlackLightning fandom, the cast & crew who worked hard to give us this amazing show. We need more show like BL but the CW may not be so interested or so it seems. https://t.co/TMJi9EyQUp — Azie Tesfai Source (@AzieSource) November 20, 2020

To be fair to the network, the story of Black Lightning will hopefully continue in Painkiller, a proposed spinoff that has been given a backdoor pilot order by The CW. Jordan Calloway’s Khalil Payne would star in the proposed show, with an episode of season 4 due to set it up. Showrunner Salim Akil will return for the project, though it’s currently unclear how many, if any, of the BL cast will hop over.

Black Lightning unfortunately didn’t reach the ratings highs of its fellow Arrowverse series, so this cancellation was perhaps inevitable, though that doesn’t make it any harder to swallow. On the upside, we’ve still got season 4 to come. Don’t miss it when it premieres on The CW from February 8th, 2021.