Black Lightning Fans Are Furious Over The Show Ending

This Friday, we learned that yet another Arrowverse series is coming to an end. Black Lightning will conclude on The CW following its upcoming fourth season. Following Arrow wrapping up after eight seasons at the beginning of the year, and Supergirl announced to finishing with season 6, DC fans have had enough of saying goodbye to their favorite shows in 2020. Here are just some of the heartbroken, frustrated and furious responses going around online to the news.

With two series ending since “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, folks are criticizing The CW for rendering its exciting reboot of the Arrowverse redundant.

What is Arrowverse?

The League will be looking very different next time they get together.

 

What’s more, Black Lightning was an important and rare entry in the comic book TV genre thanks to its predominantly Black cast and Black creatives behind the scenes. So many are disappointed The CW is pulling the plug on it before it gets to its fifth year.

To be fair to the network, the story of Black Lightning will hopefully continue in Painkiller, a proposed spinoff that has been given a backdoor pilot order by The CW. Jordan Calloway’s Khalil Payne would star in the proposed show, with an episode of season 4 due to set it up. Showrunner Salim Akil will return for the project, though it’s currently unclear how many, if any, of the BL cast will hop over.

Black Lightning unfortunately didn’t reach the ratings highs of its fellow Arrowverse series, so this cancellation was perhaps inevitable, though that doesn’t make it any harder to swallow. On the upside, we’ve still got season 4 to come. Don’t miss it when it premieres on The CW from February 8th, 2021.

