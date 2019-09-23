Black Lightning Season 3 Poster Reveals Jefferson And Anissa’s New Costumes

Thanks to its premiere date being moved up by two whole weeks, we’ll be able to enjoy the third season of Black Lightning even sooner than expected. As such, the network is making with the promotional materials in order to accommodate for the change.

Now, we could talk about the looming battle with Markovia, but it’s very hard to ignore how some of Freeland’s greatest heroes will be rocking new costumes this fall. And as much as I did like the gear worn by Cress Williams over the course of the show’s first two years and eagerly purchased an action figure bearing his likeness once it was possible, I imagine if the getup was a little cumbersome for the lead actor.

Well, if this stylish poster being released ahead of season 3 is any indication, then Cress will be able to move around even easier than before. Granted, we can’t see it in full splendor, but the image shown below does confirm he’ll don a new suit before long. Not only does it look even closer to his comic book counterpart, but the small screen’s Jefferson Pierce is appearing pretty slick.

One other thing to point out is what’s being worn by Jeff’s daughters. While Jennifer can be spotted in her Lightning costume debuted at the tail end of season 2, Anissa is most certainly not Thunder. In fact, she’s taken her hooded alter ego to a new level, which can also be briefly seen in the brief new TV spot embedded at the top of this article.

If you’d like further details regarding Anissa’s new Blackbird persona, then check out the official synopsis for the season premiere, “The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird”:

SEASON PREMIERE – We find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar). Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Directed and written by Salim Akil (#301)

Black Lightning returns with new episodes on Monday, October 7th on The CW.