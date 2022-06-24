One Supe in particular gets brutally roasted by fans after ‘Herogasm’

Warning: Spoilers for The Boys to follow.

“Herogasm” is finally upon us, promising peak levels of debauchery and bloodshed for the titular gang of mercenaries to get caught up in. As is the case for The Boys in general, “Herogasm” is not for the faint of heart, and even the sturdiest stomach may need to pause the episode and step out of the room for a moment.

Speaking of stepping out of the room, it’s also a perfectly normal response when you learn that you’ve been elected to go fight Soldier Boy, and no one embraced the path of reason more than Black Noir on today’s episode.

After Homelander learned from The Deep that Soldier Boy had returned, the leader of The Seven turned to Black Noir, thanking him for having his back up to now, confident that the ninja would follow him into battle against the long-lost Supe. In response, Black Noir promptly walked into an elevator before removing his Vought tracking chip and going completely MIA, the Black Noir equivalent of a resounding “nope.”

Fans of the show took great pleasure in making memes out of Black Noir’s departure, and the results are side-splitting.

The platform is absolutely packed to the brim with Black Noir callout posts, all of them referencing his cowardice, however justified, in the face of Soldier Boy. And we’re here for every single one.

#TheBoysTV spoilers

.

.

.

.

When Black Noir found out Soldier Boy is alive:pic.twitter.com/2iVVYEZQtm — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) June 24, 2022

The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Friday.