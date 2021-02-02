Black Panther Spinoff Series Reportedly Based Around The Dora Milaje

The Black Panther franchise is expanding on the small screen. This week, we learned that director Ryan Coogler has signed a deal with Marvel to produce a spinoff series for Disney Plus. So far, no story details have been revealed about the project other than that it will be set in the vibrant kingdom of Wakanda, as previously explored in the groundbreaking 2018 movie. A new report, though, is claiming that the show will be a female-focused ensemble.

According to Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, the Black Panther spinoff will be all about the Dora Milaje, the all-female royal security force who protect the throne. Danai Gurira’s Okoye, who debuted in BW before going on to appear in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, is the leader of the Dora Milaje, so you’d expect that she could become the protagonist of this series. And seeing as the actress has now left The Walking Dead behind, this would be a great new vehicle for her talents.

Sutton notes in his report that this female-focused project might just be one of many that Coogler is producing for Marvel, so it’s unclear if it’s actually the first one that’s in the works right now, but the insider is confident that it’s going to happen at some point. Fans have always loved the Dora Milaje, particularly Okoye, so there would no doubt be a lot of interest in a show for them, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Lupita Nyong’o reprises her role as Nakia, who has ties to the Dora, in the spinoff or not.

Remember, Black Panther 2 is gearing up to start shooting later this year, with Coogler and Kevin Feige having worked out a new plan for the sequel in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death. It’s believed King T’Challa will be written out as Feige has promised that Boseman will not be recast or recreated with CGI. Letitia Wright (Shuri), meanwhile, is expected to have a boosted role, with Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger possibly being resurrected.