Blade Star Reportedly Offered Lead Role In The Last Of Us TV Show

Fans of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed The Last of Us series have lots to be excited about.

Last year, the long-awaited sequel, The Last of Us Part II, released to critical acclaim and continued the bittersweet story that began in the beloved original. It may not’ve been quite on the same level as its predecessor, but it was a terrific experience and one that fans certainly enjoyed.

But that’s not all, as HBO has also revealed their plans to produce a TV series based on the franchise, with Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin having signed on to steer the ship. It remains unclear as of yet who’ll play Joel and Ellie, but The Illuminerdi brings word today that a Marvel star has been offered the part of the former.

According to the outlet, Blade actor Mahershala Ali has been selected to bring Joel to life in HBO’s adaptation. There’s no confirmation on whether or not he’s officially signed on, but The Illuminerdi claims that the offer has been extended. And we certainly hope he’ll take it.

After all, Ali is a terrific talent who’s got some solid TV experience under his belt already, including an HBO series. Yes, the actor starred in season 3 of True Detective and found much acclaim for his work. He’s also had sizeable roles on Luke Cage, House of Cards and is a two-time Oscar winner, taking home the gold for both Moonlight and Green Book. And, of course, he’ll soon be seen in Marvel’s Blade reboot.

But tell us, do you think he’s right for the part of Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us? Take to the comments section and let us know.