The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is finally here, and with appearances from Bryan Cranson and Aaron Paul already confirmed, star Bob Odenkirk has revealed when exactly he realized that the spin-off series would sink up with Breaking Bad’s timeline of events.

Since its premiere back in 2015, the series has served as a prequel to Breaking Bad and showcases Jimmy McGill’s transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The final season of the Vince Gilligan series is expected to set up the storyline for Breaking Bad, where Saul eventually meets Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. While speaking with Collider, Odenkirk himself noted that the inclusion of several characters — namely, Lalo, Nacho, and Mike, was a clear indication that the series was beginning to sync up to Breaking Bad, which he accredits to the show’s talented female writers.

Well, I knew they were trying to do that. Of course, we didn’t meet Lalo for four years. I think when Lalo came around, I started to sense that they were going to deliver on all the intimations and suggestions that existed in Breaking Bad that you could pick up on, and even the ones that were just an accident. In fact, Lalo and Nacho were kind of an accident. They were just names, and Mike wasn’t even supposed to… Mike was invented because I had to do How I Met Your Mother. So these guys… and we have a lot of women writers. We have a predominantly female staff. They find every little loose end and make it matter.

As the episodes continue to release on a week-to-week basis, it has been officially confirmed that there are several unexpected surprises to take place during the show’s final season, which teases the possibility of an even stronger connection to Breaking Bad.

