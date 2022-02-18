Bob Saget, who passed away in a Florida hotel in January, is back on screens everywhere in a surprising way. The beloved comedian’s last role is actually a rap video where he plays a private chef.

Saget appears in the video for the song “BAKIN” by Desiigner (featuring Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid). He’s decked out in full chef garb, including a hat and a white coat that says “chef.”

In the video, rapper Desiigner FaceTimes fellow rapper (and recent Super Bowl halftime performer) Snoop Dogg and asks him if he knows a personal chef.

“You got a chef, man? I was thinking I need a chef man. You got any chef?” Desiigner asks Snoop.

“Nephew, just get Bob over there,” Snoop replies.

“B-O-B?”

“That’s it. He’ll make it happen.” Snoop said.

Cut to Saget in a kitchen with porn actress Kendra Sutherland cooking up a storm. He’s smiling that signature Saget smile and holding the crispy bacon up with tongs.

At one point the music stops and Saget asks, “What’s bakin’?”

He’s thrown a brick of cash and then says “Ohh.”

In the video posted to YouTube, the song ends with a tribute to Saget and then cuts to some fun behind-the-scenes action with some playful Saget banter.

“It’s like a supreme pun,” Saget says about the video. “The best dad joke ever.”

DJ Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone that he wanted Saget for the role to help hype the song.

“We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the fuck is gonna be the chef who can make it weird.’ Then immediately I thought ‘Bob Saget!’ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.” Rolling Stone

Saget actually made the bacon himself, Whoo Kid said, and acted exactly like a 65-year-old white guy would in that situation.

“He kept calling it a rap video; I don’t even say ‘rap’ anymore. You could tell he was old-school. He wouldn’t even say ‘twerk,’ he would ask if there was going to be a lot of booty-shaking. But we didn’t do that for him; I knew he’s got a wife and everything, I told him all I wanted him to do was cook.” Rolling Stone

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah also appears in the video. He said the video, filmed in December, is a memorial to Saget was and how he’ll be remembered.

“It’s so funny because this video is a testament to what Bob Saget was on stage,” Pharoah said. “He was the item of incongruity. He would go up there and he would say all of this outlandish shit, and people wouldn’t expect him to say it. The fact that it was so extreme and it was coming from America’s favorite dad, it messed people up. It’s the same thing in this video.”