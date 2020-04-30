The Boys Renewed For Season 3, Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

Amazon’s small screen adaptation of The Boys became a cultural phenomenon shortly after it premiered, quickly becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched series. Violent, entertaining and darkly hilarious, it was an instant hit with viewers and critics and it wasn’t long before a second season was announced.

Indeed, The Boys season 2 is now coming together behind the scenes, with a premiere pegged for later this year. But it seems that the show will continue on beyond that, as we’ve now received word that Amazon has already ordered up a third season. At least, that’s according to the folks over at The Cinema Spot.

The outlet reports that The Boys has been renewed for a third run and while no further details were provided, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given what a big hit the show has been. Not to mention that several cast and crew members from the series have already teased the prospect of doing multiple seasons.

But the good news doesn’t end there. The Cinema Spot has also managed to get their hands on the season 2 episode titles, and they’re as follows:

The Big Ride

Proper Preparation and Planning

Nothing Like It In The World

Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men

We Gotta Go Now

The Bloody Doors Off

Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker

What I Know

Sure, these titles may not tell us a whole lot, but if nothing else, they’re yet another sign that the next run of the show will be here soon enough and it won’t be long before we can catch back up with Homelander and co. And how exciting is that?

The Boys season 2 will premiere via Amazon later this year, at which point we’ll be able to dive back into the world of comic book action and superheroes who abide only themselves. And given that everything we’ve seen so far of the upcoming batch of episodes has been extremely promising, you’d be wise not to miss it.