Brandon Routh, Javicia Leslie, And More Star In The Flash Season 8 Crossover Event

With full-scale Arrowverse crossovers still not a viable option at this point, The CW is electing to go down another route next season. It’s previously been revealed that The Flash season 8 would kick off with an epic five-part event. Now the full line-up of heroes and villains we can expect to appear in the crossover has been revealed, and the list of names promises that the storyline will not disappoint.

Titled “Armageddon,” the miniseries will feature guest appearances from numerous Arrowverse stars both past and present. Specifically, Team Flash will be joined by Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Brandon Routh (Atom), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kat McNamara (Mia Queen), Chyler Leigh (Sentinel), and Osric Chau (Ryan Choi). Meanwhile, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are set to team up too, as villains Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk.

As per a synopsis of the event provided by Deadline, “Armageddon” will see a powerful alien threat arrive on Earth under mysterious circumstances that pushes Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and their friends at STAR Labs to their limits in a desperate bid to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Showrunner Eric Wallace promised that “these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever” and will include “some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans.” He teased that this will be “a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

“Armageddon” might not be a full-on crossover, but that stacked lineup of guest stars is pretty much as strong as any of the inter-show miniseries we’ve had before. Javicia Leslie will be crossing over from Batwoman for one, while the event also brings back Cress Williams and Chyler Leigh, following Black Lightning and Supergirl‘s conclusions. Not to mention, would-be Green Arrow and the Canaries star Kat McNamara is expected. And Routh, who hasn’t been seen since Legends of Tomorrow season 5, is another welcome return, along with Osric Chau, following his debut in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The Flash season 8 will kick off with “Armageddon, Part 1” on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. CT on The CW.