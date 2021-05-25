The Flash Season 8 To Kick Off With 5-Episode Crossover-Type Event

It was always going to be tough to pull off a crossover after “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but then the pandemic happened and forced The CW to shelve any plans they may have had to produce a big Arrowverse event for the 2020/21 season. Fans had been wondering when the next time we’d get the various DC TV heroes together again would be, then, and now we know the answer.

The network has announced that a five-episode “crossover-type” event will kick off The Flash season 8 this fall. The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed the news during a press call about the network’s upcoming autumnal schedule. It seems these event episodes won’t be classified as a full-on crossover, as they’ll only play out across the one show, but they will include various characters from the franchise. Pedowitz explained that the Arrowverse bosses are still working out which heroes in particular will appear, but it sounds like it could introduce a few new players into the universe.

“The idea for The Flash is, (showrunner) Eric Wallace and (executive producer) Greg (Berlanti) have come together and are talking about other superheroes from the CW-verse who will come together in each individual episode,” he said. “It will not be quite be a crossover but will have a crossover-type feel and the introduction of all these characters.”

While it isn’t being called a proper crossover, it certainly seems like this Flash event will do much the same as previous crossovers. For instance, the likes of “Elseworlds” and “Crisis” introduced major new characters into the Arrowverse – such as Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi – so it looks like we can expect even more familiar faces to be pulled from the pages of DC Comics. Internet, it’s time to start theorizing on who they might be.

The CW is giving this same treatment to Riverdale as well, which will also be kicking off its next season with a five-episode event this fall. In the meantime, The Flash continues its seventh run on Tuesdays. And its big 150th episode, which will debut a new member of the Flash family, is coming in just a few weeks.