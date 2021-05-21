The Flash is getting ready to bring us its 150th outing, which looks to be super speedster-focused. For one, we’ve got the return of Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), while it’ll also introduce her brother – Barry and Iris’ other child, Bart Allen AKA Impulse, who’s going to be brought to life by Jordan Fisher.

Fisher was announced to have snagged the role a few months back and after some set photos leaked online the other week teasing how he’ll look, we now have an official shot of him in action. And judging by what we see below, it seems that the show is going to be using a very comic book-accurate version of Impulse’s outfit. All in all, he looks great and we can’t wait to see him zoom onto our screens.

The Flash Reveals First Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse

As DC fans will know, Bart is Barry’s grandson in the comics, but he’s been moved forward a generation for the TV show. Described as “the fastest teenager on the planet,” Bart’s “penchant for wildly impulsive behavior” will leave his parents shocked as they try to teach him patience once he arrives in the present day, where he’ll help them against their greatest threat yet.

Fisher will make his debut in “Heart of the Matter, Part 1” and he’ll certainly be a welcome fresh face for the series, especially given that it’s losing two long-running characters this year, with both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes moving on after this current season. The fan reaction on social media to the first look at Impulse seems to be pretty positive, too, so all things considered, Fisher should make a strong impression when he debuts on The Flash later this year in the show’s 150th outing.