The Flash Just Lost 2 Of Its Original Cast Members

With Arrow finishing last year, and Supergirl now in its final season, The Flash is currently the leading Arrowverse series on The CW. The show recently returned after a COVID-19-enforced break with its seventh run, and already it’s off to a good start, with plenty of interesting developments for fans to follow along with.

It remains to be seen just how much longer it’ll stay on the air, but whatever the case may be, it seems that at least two of the original cast members won’t be around to see it to its end. And that’s because Deadline brings word tonight that both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes have exited the show.

As fans will know, Valdes plays Cisco Ramon and it’s said that he’ll finish up on The Flash after the current season, with the actor believed to be appearing in the finale before he bows out. And in Cavanagh’s case, who portrays Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and “the various versions of Harrison Wells,” he was supposed to depart at the end of the previous run. But Deadline notes that things got a bit complicated.

You see, episode 7×03, “Mother,” was actually the conclusion of his time as a series regular, but he’s not completely done yet. The outlet says that online listings have him showing up in a couple of future installments this season, but beyond that, he won’t be coming back. So, in other words, we may see him appear a few more times, but once this current run concludes, he’ll be done.

The Flash 7x08 Photos And Synopsis Tease Killer Frost's Persecution 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All that being said, showrunner Eric Wallace isn’t closing the door on some sort of return down the road if the situation calls for it. Speaking to Deadline, he said he’s happy to have the stars back, stating:

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed. Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

There’s no word yet on how, exactly, each of the characters will make their exit, but tell us, will you miss having them on The Flash? Let us know down below.