The Flash Casts Bart Allen, Will Have Recurring Role In Season 7

The Flash is adding another major speedster from the comics in its seventh season, as The CW has just cast Jordan Fisher in the role of Bart Allen AKA Impulse, a descendant of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen who’s become the Scarlet Speedster himself on occasion. His debut on the long-running DC series will coincide with the show’s 150th episode later this year.

Fisher was recently seen in Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and is notable for playing the title role in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, for which he was the first biracial actor to take on the character. He’s also had parts in the likes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Liv and Maddie and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

The Arrowverse’s Bart Allen will be reimagined as the son of Barry and Iris from the future. He’s “the fastest teenager on the planet,” but he has a “penchant for wildly impulsive behavior” that will leave his “stunned parents” with “their hands full trying to teach their new son patience.” However, “it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet.”

The Flash Introduces Psych In “Fear Me” Images 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Comic book fans will know that Bart is traditionally the couple’s grandson and hails from the 30th century. Barry and Iris were previously depicted as having another child time travel back from the future – Nora West-Allen AKA XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who was tragically erased from the timeline at the end of season 5 – and it now appears that Bart has replaced her in the rebooted post-Crisis universe.

Impulse previously turned up across several seasons of Smallville, as played by Kyle Gallner, and was a major character in Young Justice: Outsiders, voiced by Jason Marsden. Jordan Fisher, meanwhile, will make his debut in the role in the 17th episode of The Flash season 7.

In the meantime, new outings air Tuesdays on The CW, with 7×05 “Fear Me” premiering tonight. Don’t miss it.