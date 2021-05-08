The Flash Season 7 Set Photo Reveals First Look At Impulse

Work is now underway on a milestone episode of The Flash. The CW series is currently shooting its 150th episode, which promises to be super speedster-focused. Not only will it bring back Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), it’ll introduce her brother – Barry and Iris’ other child, Bart Allen AKA Impulse, as played by Jordan Fisher.

Fisher was announced to have landed the iconic comic book role back in March, and now we’ve got our first glimpse of the actor in costume as Impulse. This pic comes our way via Canadagraphs, who snapped the actor on the streets of Vancouver. It’s not the clearest look at Central City’s newest hero, but it’s enough to excite fans. Going by what we can see, it seems the show will go with a very accurate version of Impulse’s outfit, complete with red, white and gold color scheme and even his yellow-tinted goggles.

And, if you tear your attention away from Bart for a moment, you’ll notice that none other than Godspeed can be glimpsed to his right. The mystery of the evil speedster has been hanging over the series for the past two seasons, as Team Flash repeatedly fought fake Godspeeds sent by the time-travelling villain in season 6. It looks like we’re finally going to get some answers about what this is all about in the big 150th episode.

As comics readers will know, Bart is Barry’s grandson on the page but he’s been bumped forward a generation for the Arrowverse. Described as “the fastest teenager on the planet”, Bart’s “penchant for wildly impulsive behavior” will leave his parents stunned as they attempt to teach their son patience once he arrives in the present-day to help them defeat their greatest threat yet. It’s currently unknown how his sister Nora comes back after being erased from reality in season 5.

The Flash continues with episode 7×09 “Timeless” – that’s the 142nd episode overall, if you’re keeping count – next Tuesday, May 11th on The CW.