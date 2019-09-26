Brandon Routh Teases His Superman Look For Crisis On Infinite Earths

It’s happening, guys! “Crisis on Infinite Earths” officially began filming today and to mark the occasion, Brandon Routh has shared a tease for his role in the upcoming Arrowverse event, which will see him playing not his typical role of Ray Palmer but reprising his turn as Superman from 2006’s Superman Returns. We haven’t got a look at him in costume yet, but the Legends of Tomorrow star has given us a tantalizing glimpse at a very Man of Steel silhouette.

The photo takes the form of a VFX scan, which promises a classic Kryptonian hair curl as part of his appearance. Routh hashtagged the post “#Returning Soon” and “#StayTuned,” which seems to suggest he’ll share a more eye-opening tease at his Superman return in the near future.

We know that Routh’s Supes will be influenced by Kingdom Come in “Crisis”, which means he’ll be getting an all-new suit for the crossover, complete with the distinctive KC rendition of the ‘S’ shield. Feel free to try and spy any clues as to the design of this outfit in the picture below. I think he might be sporting a high-collar around his neck, but I could be wrong.

“Crisis” has only just started shooting and we’ve already got a glimpse at two out of the three Supermen who’ll appear in it. Earlier today, Smallville‘s Erica Durance shared a snap of herself with Tom Welling, in costume and on set of the old Kent farm. The photo saw Welling in one of Clark’s classic checkered shirts, so we still don’t know if he’ll be suiting up himself in the crossover. And we’re also waiting on a glimpse of Tyler Hoechlin’s version.

It sure is an exciting time to be a DC fan, though, as the new Arrowverse seasons start returning October 6th and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” gets rolling just a couple of months later on December 8th.