Star Trek: Picard has been playing the long game when it comes to bringing back Jean-Luc’s pals from his days aboard the Enterprise, and that patience is about to pay off. Following season one featuring the likes of Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) and Whoopi Goldberg reprising Guinan in season two, the Paramount Plus show’s third and final season will star six beloved favorites from The Next Generation.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Frakes and Sirtis will return once more in season three, alongside LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf). Not to mention Brent Spiner, who has already played multiple characters on the series, including Data. Still, it sounds like this new season, which has been filming for months, has been particularly meaningful.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Spiner touched on how “rewarding” it’s been to reunite with Patrick Stewart and the rest of the gang so long after TNG ended.

“It is really rewarding for all of us,” Spiner teased. “Here we are still doing it — together, which has just been a blast.”

New 'Star Trek: Picard' season two images tease Q's alternate timeline 1 of 11

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Spiner reprised the deceased Data on season one, as well as debuting as Dr. Altan Inigo Noonian Soong. In season two, he’s getting to play a darker character again with 21st century scientist Adam Soong. It’s anyone’s guess who he could portray in the third season, then, though it’s unlikely to be Data. In this same interview, Spiner tells THR that it’s stipulated in his contract that Data is off-limits, following the android’s final death in the season one finale.

Having half a dozen Next Generation veterans along for the ride should make Picard‘s last batch of episodes something truly special for fans. And these are just the ones that have been confirmed — it’s feasible that some more surprise cameos could be slipped in, too. But let’s try not to get ahead of ourselves. For now, Star Trek: Picard is still unfolding its second season, with new episodes hitting Paramount Plus on Thursdays.