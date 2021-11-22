BTS image reveals ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ has wrapped shooting

We’re just a few weeks away from Henry Cavill returning to our screens as Geralt of Rivia when Season 2 of The Witcher finally comes to Netflix, and the great news for fans is that it’s just the first of many projects to unfold on the Continent set to hit streaming as the fantasy franchise continues to expand.

Animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf tided us over in the interim when it dropped during the summer, but the recent TUDUM event outlined massively ambitious plans for the mythology. On top of live-action spinoff Blood Origin, a second animated feature was announced, along with Season 3 of the main show and another series aimed at children and families, the latter of which proved to be fairly contentious online.

Taking to social media, Blood Origin showrunner Declan de Barra has confirmed that principal photography on the six-episode effort set a thousand years before The Witcher has now wrapped, as you can see below.

And that’s a wrap on The Witcher – Blood Origin! First slate to last… pic.twitter.com/Cd1mZslBAt — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) November 21, 2021

A release date hasn’t been confirmed for The Witcher: Blood Origin as of yet, but given the timeframe, there’s a high chance that it’ll be with us around this time next year, with the first two seasons of Geralt’s adventures staking out a December debut that could be the go-to destination for all of the episodic efforts in the pipeline.