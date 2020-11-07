Stranger Things Shares New BTS Photos From Season 4

Sixteen months have passed since the release of Stranger Things season 3, and fans will have to wait a whole lot longer for season 4 given that production has only recently resumed following a lengthy hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Netflix have canceled a huge number of original shows this year, in many cases due to the increased costs incurred by COVID-19 safety protocols no longer making them a worthwhile investment, but as the streaming service’s marquee TV show, Stranger Things was always going to be safe.

The series has become such a global phenomenon, in fact, that fans around the world celebrate Stranger Things Day on November 6th, which marks the date Will Byers vanished into the Upside Down in season 1. There were no doubt a lot of Netflix subscribers revisiting a handful of their favorite episodes yesterday, and to mark the occasion, the production team released some new behind the scenes images, which you can check out below.

New BTS Images Revealed From Stranger Things Season 4 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Stranger Things isn’t expected to return until the middle of 2021, and fans will take anything they can get from the set as plot details remain firmly under wraps. There’ve been no shortage of theories making the rounds online, and we at least know that David Harbour’s cult hero Hopper will be back, but apart from that, there’s been virtually no information made available besides the cast and crew teasing that season 4 will be the biggest and best run of episodes yet.

Stranger Things is expected to run for five seasons before The Duffer Brothers call it a day, and given the long absence, season 4 is shaping up to break all kinds of viewership records when it eventually hits Netflix next year.