BTS video reveals Rosario Dawson’s reaction to seeing Mark Hamill on ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ set

Dawson is in absolute awe of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in new 'Book of Boba Fett' behind-the-scenes clip.

It makes no difference if you’re simply a diehard Star Wars fan or a venerated actor currently bringing one of the most popular characters in the galaxy far, far away to life. When you see Mark Hamill on set, still playing Luke Skywalker after more than four decades, you just can’t help but nerd out.

A new clip that’s been picking up the heat on social media depicts Rosario Dawson’s reaction to seeing Mark Hamill on The Book of Boba Fett set. The legendary actor seems to be engrossed in reviewing his lines, while Dawson can’t help but grin in excitement when taking in this spectacle.

After briefly appearing on the set of The Mandalorian to shoot his surprise return for the season 2 finale, Mark Hamill returned last year to portray the Last Jedi again in The Book of Boba Fett, though in a much more extensive capacity.

Using motion capture, makeup, and AI deep learning technology, Lucasfilm has been able to bring the younger Luke Skywalker to life in an almost seamless manner, and Star Wars fans are almost convinced the Boba Fett miniseries won’t be the last time they see the character.

As for Rosario Dawson, the actress will soon be returning as Snips in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney Plus, expected to follow her solo journey as she traverses the galaxy in search of Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is already in full production, though the Mouse House has yet to announce a release date.