‘Buckle up’: Kaitlyn Bristowe issues Charity Lawson warning about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros

Charity Lawson is one of the few celebrities who is confirmed to be competing on Dancing With the Stars season 32 and her fellow Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe gave her some advice for the season and warnings about the pro dancers.

Bristowe, who won DWTS season 29 with her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, told Lawson on her podcast Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe that all of the dancers need to “buckle up.” She made the comments while speculating about who Lawson would be paired with, suggesting Chigvintsev because of the height. She then added, “I think possibly Alan [Bersten] because I could see them putting you with him, only because he’s one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them. And I feel like I could see you and your fun personality with him… He’s kind of a [jerk], but I can see it. Well, they’re all [jerks], I’m telling you.”

Bristowe then told Lawson that she was hoping Brandon Armstrong would be the Bachelorette’s pro since she claimed he’s “the nicest and he’s just so goofy and sweet and means well and so fun.” While she had nothing but kind words for Armstrong, Bristowe described Chigvintsev as “so hardcore” and Bersten as “an absolute nightmare.” However, Bristowe said both could take Lawson really far as they would push her to the limit.

While speaking with Lawson and the Bachelorette star’s fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, Bristowe also gave her some advice about the difficult competition show. She said when she competed in season 29, she became too focused on the competition aspect and lost sight of the enjoyment of dancing. The podcast host told Lawson that she felt like a “grump” a lot of the time and wished she’d snapped out of it and told herself that it’s a show meant to make viewers happy and feel good.

Lawson agreed that she’d be going into it with the goal of keeping the “fun” of the competition in sight and remembering that it was going to be a fun, new experience for her.

Only two other stars have been announced for season 32 so far, with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and actress Mira Sorvino confirmed to be taking to the ballroom along with Lawson. The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 13. The competition will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and his co-host Julianne Hough, while the three judges will be Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.