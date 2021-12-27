‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ 25th anniversary special coming in 2022

Joss Whedon’s reputation may be tarnished, but that doesn’t mean his body of work should be shunned and vilified, especially as each is a collaborative effort delivered to screens with the help of numerous talented individuals.

One of these, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has proven to be so successful as to spawn numerous tie-in products such as comics and fan films, and now BOOM! Studios is putting together a special one-shot publication to mark the show’s 25 years of age, with it being intended for release to the public this March.

According to a press release, the work will feature new stories from Jeremy Lambert, Lilah Sturges, Casey Gilly and Danny Lore. It will be an epilogue to the first three years of the company’s comics about the character but does not serve as the end of what they have planned as a new Buffy series has recently been crafted and launched.

Here’s the summary they put out:

“25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers. Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what’s happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in several new original stories as well as the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios’ acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Fans will also discover a shocking prologue to a brand-new comic book series in the Buffy from [Sarah Gailey].”

What do you think of this new part of Buffy the Vampire Slayer continuity? Let us know down below.