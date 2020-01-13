Bungie Is Open To The Idea Of Making A Destiny Movie Or TV Show

Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny series could have its own movie or TV series soon, it seems.

But are Hollywood adaptations of triple-A video game franchises a good idea? Several years ago, the majority answer to such a question would have been a resounding no, but now? A one-word response isn’t so easy. In 2019 alone, after all, Detective Pikachu and Netflix’s smash hit The Witcher proved that such translations, given that the right people and respect for the source material are involved, can be achieved to great effect.

Admittedly, Lauren Hissrich’s latter fantasy series is based more on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books than CD Projekt’s own trilogy, but generally speaking, a positive shift certainly seems to be occurring. With Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat both due to hit theatres within the next year or so, and Showtime’s Halo TV series in the works, now certainly seems like the perfect time for games publishers to get in on the action.

And, as it turns out, one such studio not averse to exploring other forms of media is Bungie.

Destiny 2 Gallery 1 of 22

Click to skip









































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As part of a wider interview discussing the future of Destiny, Bungie creative lead Robbie Stevens was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the likelihood of such a venture. “Anything is possible,” says Stevens, adding, “One of the advantages of Bungie fully owning the Destiny IP is that we have the freedom to make those choices whenever we think the time is right.” Is now the right time? Who knows, but should such a project ever go ahead, Bungie’s full ownership of the IP would at least ensure it had full creative control.

As for the game itself, Destiny 2 successfully completed the transition to free-to-play last year, having become one of Steam’s most popular titles since departing Blizzard’s Battle.net. See here for our original review.