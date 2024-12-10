‘But why’: A legendary ‘General Hospital’ character’s killer has finally been disclosed, and fans are dying for answers

Grief and loss are never simple, and fans have cycled through various emotions while watching recent episodes of General Hospital. After watching the somber funeral for Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), now viewers are focused on another aspect of wrapping up her character arc: to find out who murdered this beloved Port Charles community member.

On the episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, everyone learned that Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) wore a mask and white coat and put a large amount of the medicine digitalis into Sam’s IV while she was fast asleep. This led to a heart attack. Since she was in the hospital after donating her liver to Lulu Spencer, (Alexa Havins Bruening) this was pure evil. It was clear that something went wrong after the surgery, but no one was sure who decided to end her life… until now.

As one X user put it, “But why? What was his motive?” Others are just as confused and ready for some real answers.

So now we know for sure that Cyrus (as suspected) is the one who killed Sam. But why? What was his motive? #GH #GeneralHospital — C-Shelle ✝️🎅🏻🎄🌟❄️ (@SoapyHousewife) December 10, 2024

FINALLY!! We read WEEKS ago that Cyrus kills Samantha McCall. It's now confirmed! 💉



But why?! Why would he kill Sam? What is his endgame? #GH #GeneralHospital 😠 😡 — Kenneth Coleman (@TigerKNC) December 10, 2024

Another fan called Sam’s death “so senseless.” Still more viewers asked what Cyrus’s reason for killing Sam would be, with one person writing, “Wtf did Sam do to him.”

Peeking to the end on Hulu…….🫣 #GeneralHospital



It looks like Cyrus IS Sam's killer! It shows him injecting the medication that killed her into her IV! 😮



The whole thing with killing off Sam was SO senseless! 😠 pic.twitter.com/YnTfW5ghtN — fodalo7 (@AmFodalo7) December 10, 2024

#GeneralHospital finally showed us who murdered Sam which I took an educated guess way back when that it could be him— now we just need to know why? 🤷🏽‍♂️



So now we know who murdered Sam: Cyrus. We’re just still struggling to understand why. But it cant be that easy, can it? 🤔#GH pic.twitter.com/SzK7zuGCft — Lupus Dei (@rebelprime21) December 10, 2024

Wait that's who killed Sam???? Wtf did Sam do to him #GH #GeneralHospital — Uncle Van(he/they) (@Dee_nerd87) December 9, 2024

Many fans guessed that Cyrus killed Sam. But no one can figure out why he did so. No one can deny the effectiveness of Cyrus killing Sam. He is, after all, a huge villain in Port Charles, and in the world of soap operas, the bad guys rarely become good and compassionate. It wouldn’t. make sense for a sweet, caring character to take Sam out. But fans are right to wonder what problem Cyrus had with Sam and why he would want her gone. In the past, drug dealer Cyrus was in prison and battled Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard). One can only assume that Sam had a big secret that Cyrus was aware of, or if Cyrus was working on behalf of someone else.

Since fans are still salty over Sam’s death and Monaco’s departure, one can only hope that General Hospital will offer up an explanation for Cyrus’s actions. It might not make anyone happy, but it’ll at least provide some closure.

Image via ABC

Learning his character committed murder might not be a massive surprise for Kober, who has played his General Hospital villain since 2020. But the actor has found some layers in Cyrus. In June 2024, when Cyrus became religious, Kober told People, “I think he’s sincere.” He also said Cyrus is “desperate for love” and “desperate for family.” When speaking to TV Insider, Kober said Cyrus was originally going to be on the soap opera briefly and then stuck around. He called him an “evil criminal” and “someone who is broken and needs his mother’s love.”

If Cyrus just wants people to care about him, killing Sam wasn’t the way to go. Couldn’t he have stopped someone from giving Sam the meds? That would have been much more riveting and unexpected. It’s hard not to wish that Cyrus could have had a sudden change of heart before killing off a character who has been such a solid part of Port Charles.

Besides wishing Sam’s spirit could haunt this small town so she could get revenge on Cyrus, which would honestly be pretty hilarious, let’s hope fans find out why Cyrus murdered her soon. Not sharing the answer would just be cruel.

