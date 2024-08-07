Is Sonny Corinthos leaving ‘General Hospital?’

When they’re not getting whiplash from the fast-paced plot, General Hospital fans can never truly relax because there’s always fearful that their favorite characters will be gone in one second. Since Sonny Corinthos first appeared in 1993, viewers have related to his personal struggles and his family drama, and people hope that he’s going to remain on the soap opera.

Recommended Videos

While General Hospital fans were scared that Chad Duell was going to leave, now the focus is on Sonny. What’s the latest on his character arc, and is his time on the popular ABC series finished?

Did Sonny Corinthos leave General Hospital?

Photo via ABC

Sonny Corinthos is still on General Hospital, and considering how Maurice Bernard talks about his character in interviews, he will likely continue to play him for a long time. But with Sonny’s recent storyline, it makes sense that fans are unsure about what’s going to happen to him. One of the most upsetting parts of this season has been Ava Jerome (Maura West) not giving Sonny the right medication, and Sonny has been suffering.

In the episode that aired on August 5th, 2024, Sonny was standing on the roof of the hospital and reflecting on the betrayal of the people around him. As Soaps explained, fans can likely anticipate that there will be a big rooftop moment between Sonny and his son Morgan (Bryan Craig).

However, Bernard didn’t play Sonny for two weeks this past summer. According to Soaps, he experienced terrible anxiety when his family vacationed in Europe and he stayed home, which led to insomnia and fearful thoughts. Bernard said the General Hospital team and the people in his own life were warm and caring, but he said, “If I had to stay away another week, they would have to recast.” He added, “If I had to recast I’d have been in really bad shape.”

While soap operas are full of unexpected deaths, brutal family feuds, and more than a few unbelievable moments, General Hospital has had many serious plotlines. These include Kristina Davis’s (Kate Mansi) surrogacy storyline and Sonny’s mental health journey. It would be awful if Sonny ever left General Hospital because while his arc does have some over-the-top moments, his character has raised awareness of the importance of taking medication if necessary and having people in your corner who you can lean on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy