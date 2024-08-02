What happened to Kristina on ‘General Hospital’?

If there’s one rule every soap opera has to follow, it’s that fans shouldn’t be able to guess what’s coming next. While TV dramas feature all kinds of affairs, secrets, and manipulative characters, soaps have all that and more… often in the same episode. It’s no wonder fans of General Hospital are constantly wondering about the fates and well-being of their favorite characters.

Kate Mansi has been an engaging member of the General Hospital 2024 cast as Kristina Davis, a character with a long history on the soap opera. Like some other characters, Kristina has been recast several times, previously played by actresses Lindsey Morgan, Kali Rodriguez, and Lexi Ainsworth. We’ve seen her grow from a teenager to an adult, and there’s never been a lackluster moment. Since we love following along with Kristina’s character arc, let’s discuss what’s going on with her now.

What happened to General Hospital character Kristina Davis?

In the General Hospital episode that aired on August 1st, 2024, Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Kristina had a big fight at Metro Court resulting in Kristina falling through a window. She ended up in the pool, and the soap opera didn’t show if she was dead or alive. Of course, as soon Kristina fell, it was clear we wouldn’t know her fate until the next episode (or even later than that if the soap wanted to build even more suspense).

As Monsters and Critics pointed out, Kristina could be in a coma. But since she’s carrying TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly’s (Kristen Vaganos) baby, her fall is absolutely terrifying. There are a few ways Kristina’s General Hospital storyline could be resolved: She could be okay but lose the baby, they could both make it through, or they could both pass away. That last option would be particularly devastating.

While fans of Kristina never want to see her in danger, her fall made sense within the context of the Ava/Kristina tension. The two characters fought because of the custody battle for Avery Corinthos (Grace and Ava Scarola), and since Kristina is carrying someone else’s child, emotions were high.

Fans discussed Kristina’s terrible fall on Reddit since this was one of the most memorable scenes on General Hospital this season (or period). Some are concerned about Kristina while others are stunned by the melodramatic storyline. One wrote, “I’ve been waiting so long for this soap opera to finally do something overly soapy.”

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Mansi praised her stunt double and then said the General Hospital director Rob Markham asked for “audio of you falling.” She was told to shout for “longer” since she fell from the fifth floor of the hotel. Mansi also said that the storyline is complex because fans would immediately wonder, “Wait, did she push her, or did she fall? Whose fault is it?” and added, “The blame isn’t black and white.”

Watching General Hospital isn’t for the faint of heart, and we’re anxious to find out if Kristina makes it through this tragedy.

