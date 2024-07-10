Is Drew leaving ‘General Hospital’?

General Hospital is always a fun ride, whether we’re thinking about that time when John Stamos appeared on the soap opera, or diving into the latest episode. Since every soap opera has a huge cast and the drama moves at a fast pace, we’re always apprehensive about a staple character leaving.

Drew Cain has the kind of background we love and expect from this kind of show, including a near-death experience, and Cameron Mathison has been one of the talented actors starring on General Hospital in 2024. But does that mean that he’s going to be a fixture on the soap opera for much longer?

Did Drew leave General Hospital?

Drew isn’t leaving General Hospital, but fans were super nervous for a little while. According to Michaelfairmantv.com, Cameron Mathison is hosting the reality series Beat The Bridge, which started airing on Game Show Network in June 2024.

Mathison explained in a post on Instagram, “Got some questions about how this affects General Hospital… it doesn’t! I already shot Beat The Bridge last year so Drew isn’t going anywhere:)” He also said something similar in a December 2023 Instagram post: “The number one question I’m getting while I’m here is whether I’m leaving General Hospital, and I don’t know why there’s a rumor out there but I’m definitely not. I’m having the best time ever on GH.”

Since starring on a soap opera is no easy feat, and requires remembering lines in a short period of time, and a lot of hours on set, according to The List, it’s definitely a commitment to play a character for several years. It seems like Mathison can continue to portray Drew, a job he has said he enjoys in many interviews, and also explore some other things that he wants to do. He posted on his Instagram account recently about co-starring in the Great American Family movie Jingle Bells Wedding Bells along with Candace Cameron Bure.

Mathison told Entertainment Tonight in 2021, “coming back to General Hospital, I wanted to make an impact and after the first day, I’m like, ‘Man I didn’t know how much I missed it.'”

The actor has been playing Drew on General Hospital since 2021, and four actors played the character before. Considering the juicy Drew and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) storyline that we just watched, it’s good to know Drew is still on the soap opera because we want to see more.

