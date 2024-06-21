Who did John Stamos play in ‘General Hospital?’

Every viewers’ experience with John Stamos is hugely shaped by which release they know him from, but the enduring star’s first step into fame came via the longstanding soap opera General Hospital.

He first appeared on the series in 1982, and by 1984 his performance had earned the then-21-year-old a nomination for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He didn’t take the award home, but it — and the series that earned him the nomination — put Stamos on the map.

In the decades since he stepped away from General Hospital, Stamos has become a staple of the big and small screen via a variety of memorable roles. You may know him better from Full House, or ER, or maybe Grandfathered, but you’d never have had the chance to know him at all if it weren’t for his long ago role in the ABC soap.

John Stamos’ General Hospital character

Image via ABC

John Stamos was less than 20 when he first signed onto General Hospital, a move that would ultimately help define his career. His stint on the soap rocketed Stamos to fame, paving the way for the actor to bulk up his resume via a litany of well-known roles.

Before all that fame came rushing in, however, Stamos was a relative unknown. General Hospital was his very first acting job, but his portrayal of Blackie Parrish put the star on the map. A street kid who relied heavily on his wits ahead of his fostering by Rick and Lesley Webber, Blackie eventually became a beloved staple of the series. He slowly left his miscreant days behind, and gradually became the loyal but still occasionally misguided character fans know and love.

His departure from the series came about two years after he first debuted, in the same year Stamos earned an Daytime Emmy nomination. He hasn’t been back since — though he did return for 2024’s six-decade celebration of the series, titled General Hospital 60 Years of Stars & Storytelling.

