If you have watched television in the last few decades, you have likely seen something with John Stamos in it. The 59-year-old has been on Full House, ER, and now adds author to his legacy with a memoir about his career.

Deadline Hollywood reports that the book, If You Would Have Told Me, is something Stamos never planned to write. However, the actor says life recently made him think, and so he put words down.

“If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write. But after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when? If You Would Have Told Me is my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and fuckups. It’s also about home, heart, and healing.”

Macmillan Publishers will be releasing the book through their Henry Holt division. It tells the story of a life in front of the camera, surreal highs, and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dork. It will cover Stamos’ midlife journey to find sobriety and start a family, as the actor became a first-time father in 2018.

Stamos was very close to Full House co-star Bob Saget and says he was gutted when he died, and his memoir will touch on his experiences on the iconic show.

“Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much. This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives. I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance.”

If You Would Have Told Me will be out next fall. Stamos is still working on screen and recently appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spidey and his Amazing Friends and recently took part in Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute over at Netflix.