Is Chad Duell leaving ‘General Hospital?’

The world of daytime television is often filled with unexpected twists and turns, and General Hospital is no exception.

Every now and then fans have to say goodbye to some of the residents of Port Charles. This time, the air is filled with speculation about the future of Chad Duell, who like most of his other co-stars, has been hit with departure rumors. Duell plays Michael Corinthos in the long-running soap opera and has been for over a decade now. With rumors swirling about his potential GH exit, let’s take a look into what we know so far.

Chad Duell: A daytime veteran

Chad Duell is an American actor best known for his role as Michael Corinthos on the popular daytime soap opera General Hospital. An Illinois native, he has become a significant figure in the world of daytime television. In addition to his work on General Hospital, Duell has appeared in other television shows and made guest appearances on series such as The Suite Life on Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital

Chad Duell first joined the cast of General Hospital in 2010, taking over the role of Michael Corinthos. Michael, the son of Carly Corinthos and AJ Quartermaine, has been central to numerous storylines, from family drama to romantic entanglements and corporate battles. Over the years, he has become a fan favorite, delivering powerful performances and bringing some serious depth to the character.

Chad Duell’s performance on General Hospital has garnered him several accolades. He won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2015. He has also been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards throughout his career, highlighting his talent and dedication to the role. Duell’s latest nod came in at the 2023 Awards, proving he’s still delivering over a decade into his time on the soap opera.

Is Michael ditching Port Charles for good?

The great news is no, Chad Duell is not leaving General Hospital. Any decision regarding his departure would be officially announced by the production team. As of now, neither Chad Duell nor the producers of General Hospital have made any official announcements regarding his leaving. While it’s not uncommon for soap operas to keep plot details and casting changes under wraps to maintain suspense and surprise for their audience, there’s currently no reason to believe that Chad Duell will be saying goodbye to Port Charles. For now, viewers will have to stay tuned to see how Michael’s story unfolds and hope for official word from the actor or the show’s producers.

