Amazon’s new series ‘Buy It Now’ gives audience members the opportunity to make or break entrepreneur dreams

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for its brand new Shark Tank-esque series Buy It Now on Sept. 30. The show, which is hosted by JB Smoove, will be available to stream beginning Oct. 30.

In a press release, Amazon Prime Video shared that “everyday Americans” will have the opportunity to present their product ideas to a rotating panel of celebrity judges — and to the audience themselves, who are dubbed “The 100.” If the audience likes what they see, the product idea moves up the pipeline until celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Christian Siriano give the green or red light.

Amazon Prime Video will release the first three episodes of the show on Oct. 30, and each additional episode will be available on Wednesdays until the season finale on Jan. 8, 2025 — making the first season 13 episodes long.

The show was originally announced on May 14. “With the chance to win cash, prizes, or simply notoriety, competition and game series are the ultimate wish fulfillment,” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios said. “We are excited to expand our slate of classic, nostalgic titles and look forward to making more dreams come true through our original IP. We are equally thrilled to have JB Smoove, Nick Cannon, and Travis Kelce as the talented hosts on these new series bringing humor, enthusiasm, and fun to our global Prime Video customers.”

Here is what we know so far about Buy It Now.

What are the rules of Buy It Now?

In each episode of Buy It Now participants get 90 seconds to pitch their product ideas to a panel of potential investors – and to “The 100,” an audience of potential customers. If the product is chosen, Amazon will sell it online in a specific section of its online store. One participant per episode will also win $20,000.

Who are the Buy It Now celebrity judges?

The show will also feature a rotating panel of celebrity judges. So far, we know the list includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Tony Hawk, Tabitha Brown, Anthony Anderson, and Christian Siriano. The judge’s panel will also Amazon executives and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.

How does the fan vote work on Buy It Now?

It is currently unclear exactly how the fan vote will work on the new series apart from the fact that entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas directly to the audience.

