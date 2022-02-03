A new listing on Silverscreen Tours, a company specializing in guided tours of filming locations for movies and TV shows, seemingly confirms Caemlyn as a set piece for The Wheel of Time season two.

The first season of Amazon Prime’s live-action adaptation of The Wheel of Time changed the plot of the first book in a lot of significant ways. One of these was the exclusion of Caemlyn, the capital city of Andor, which our protagonists use as a safe haven from their Shadowspawn pursuers in the novel’s second act.

Now, it appears that the production crew is finally ready to design the fictional city of Caemlyn, the crown jewel of Andor and one of the greatest urban areas in Robert Jordan’s fictional world. And according to Silverscreen Tours, the Ploskovice castle in Prague will serve as a filming location for the Royal Palace.

This news follows an earlier casting announcement for Elayne, the Daughter-Heir of Andor, who’ll be portrayed by British actress Ceara Coveney in the upcoming second season.

At the very least, we now know season two will feature scenes with Queen Morgase and her court in Caemlyn, but whether Elayne meets Rand there like in the books is up to speculation for the time being.

If we’re staying true to the timeline, though, the most probable scenario right now is that Egwene and Nynaeve will meet Elayne at the White Tower when they all begin their Aes Sedai training.

The city of Tar Valon – ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season One

As to the legitimacy of this new listing, we’ll have to wait for confirmation by someone in the team, but Silverscreen handles tours for a number of high-profile IPs like Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and Outlander, so they’re definitely a reliable source in that regard.