Football, fans, food, entertainment, fun — all of these elements make the Super Bowl as massive as it truly is on an international and domestic landscape. But as exciting and much-anticipated as Super Bowl LVIII continues to be for NFL fanatics and regular civilians alike, a major question remains as to where exactly the big game can be streamed this year.

Without a doubt, streaming services have become an instrumental part of society and serve as platforms for the majority of us to receive our entertainment. That’s not to say cable is dead in the water, of course, seeing as the fan-favorite sporting event will be publicly broadcast in the U.S. on CBS. And, interestingly, a special slimed-out version will also play on Nickelodeon.

But the question of where to stream the Super Bowl remains at the forefront of folks’ minds, with people now questioning whether or not the upcoming event can be streamed on Peacock or not.

So, can you watch the Super Bowl on Peacock?

Image via CBS

As it currently stands, Super Bowl LVIII is not available to stream on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2024, but it is available to stream on platforms such as Hulu and Paramount Plus — with the correct subscription, of course. Instead, the upcoming Super Bowl will be available to watch on CBS, Nickelodeon, and the streaming services listed above.

That being said, several NFL Wildcard games and playoff games have been available to stream on Peacock over the last few weeks — so at least there’s a healthy dose of NFL content available on the platform. For now, folks will have to seek out a different route to watch the long-awaited Super Bowl.