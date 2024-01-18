Star-studded NFL teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions might not have much in common at surface level, but there’s undoubtedly one thing that all teams are striving after with a similar goal in mind — and that would be winning the Super Bowl.

Of course, wanting to win the Super Bowl isn’t much of a shock, seeing as most professional teams aim to achieve this golden accomplishment each year. And while the rough-and-tough players, managers, and equipment members fully prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, folks looking to watch the big game from the comfort of their own homes are beginning to wonder where exactly the sporting event can be streamed —- if it can be at all.

Then again, with an overabundance of streaming options and on demand services out there, it can be tricky to figure out which service is streaming the Super Bowl or not. And with how popular Hulu is, it’s not a surprise that folks are interested to learn if the platform is providing the event.

So, can you watch the Super Bowl on Hulu?

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Luckily for those with a Hulu subscription, yes, Super Bowl LVIII can be watched on Hulu. But for those eagle-eyed subscribers with the basic Hulu subscription, the upcoming Super Bowl won’t be streamable. Instead, Hulu subscribers should update their subscriptions and aim to purchase the “Hulu + Live TV” subscription.

Of course, being able to watch Super Bowl LVII isn’t the only advantage for Hulu subscribers with the Live TV add-on, with a variety of other professional sporting events being available to stream through that specific option. So be sure to re-fire up that Hulu subscription just in time for the big game on Feb. 11, 2024.