10 Super Bowl 2024 movie trailers we want to see

Few events draw the attention of advertisers quite like the Super Bowl. So popular is the annual football game (last year drew in over one billion viewers) that advertisers are willing to fork out millions upon millions to score a place amongst the coveted commercial breaks. The film industry is no different, with the world’s biggest production companies delivering trailers for the hottest items on the movies on the calendar.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, the Super Bowl hosted trailers for blockbusters like The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but this year seems poised to go even bigger. As the 58th Super Bowl prepares to take over screens and eyeballs on Feb. 11, 2024, here are the 10 movie trailers or teasers we hope get a spot on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Deadpool 3

Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram

A Super Bowl trailer for Deadpool 3 seems to be all but guaranteed after multiple reports that the much-anticipated threequel is confirmed to appear during the event. Whether this will be a teaser or a full-length trailer remains unknown, but the July release date for Deadpool 3 places it within a fruitful promotional period. Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the titular anti-hero opposite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Image via Paramount Pictures

Following the franchise train, fans would love to see a trailer for the upcoming instalment of A Quiet Place, subtitled Day One. The John Krasinski-directed prequel will take place on the first day of the arrival of the sound-hunting aliens who plunged the world into an apocalypse. Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn star in the film, set for release in June.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Image via Columbia Pictures/Bron Creative/Ghost Corps/Sony Pictures Releasing

Multiple pundits have predicted that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, will deliver a full-length trailer during the Super Bowl. Bill Murray and Paul Rudd will return to the iconic supernatural franchise, which will premiere on Mar. 22. The comedy was originally set for release late last year, but the delay puts it squarely in Super Bowl contention.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Also benefiting from a shifted premiere date is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, will be released earlier than projected in March, just weeks after Super Bowl 58. The monster crossover movie is expected to be one of the year’s biggest, since 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong became a breakout critical and box office success.

Inside Out 2

While Pixar’s history with sequels has been somewhat contentious (ahem, Cars 2), the animation studio might look to defy the sophomore slump with Inside Out 2. This is arguably the most anticipated animated release on the 2024 calendar, boasting the return of Amy Poehler and Tony Hale, and with Maya Hawke as the new emotion of Anxiety. We’ve already seen a brief teaser, but the Super Bowl could play host to a full-length trailer.

Despicable Me 4

2024 looks to be a truly animated year, with Despicable Me poised to further expand its universe with a fourth instalment premiering in July. Since the franchise has brought in well over $4 billion over the course of the first three films (the highest-ever for an animated franchise), promoters needn’t worry too much about the Super Bowl’s eye-watering price tag.

Bad Boys 4

Photo via Columbia Pictures

We’re just months out from the July premiere of Bad Boys 4, but we’ve yet to see any promotional material for the buddy cop film. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are on board to reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and the years-long wait since 2020’s Bad Boys For Life makes the buzz reach fever pitch.

The Garfield Movie

2024 will be home to animated emotions, big-nosed supervillains, and — as is the case for The Garfield Movie — cats with a case of the Mondays. Chris Pratt will return to the recording booth (as if the Mario backlash wasn’t enough) to voice the titular feline, with Samuel L. Jackson also attached. We’ve already seen a brief trailer for the movie, but its May release date means we’re poised for an even closer look.

Wicked: Part One

Image via Universal Pictures

Rumours have been swirling that a trailer for 2024’s buzziest musical, Wicked: Part One, is imminent, and where better to debut it than the Super Bowl? While the musical theatre adaptation is still a way off (set for release in November), its co-lead star Ariana Grande has dropped new music in recent weeks, so it might be wise for executives to capitalise on the fanfare during the Super Bowl. It would mark the first glimpse of Wicked since its announcement in 2016.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Premiering less than a month after the Super Bowl, Kung Fu Panda 4 is well-placed for a slot during the event. Audiences did get an official trailer for the crime-fighting animation last month, but a closer look at the returning Furious Five might just make Jack Black’s Po the most-watched panda in history.